Mom, best friend identify man who died in custody of Raleigh police

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the man became unresponsive after stun guns were used.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mother and a friend of the man who died while in the custody of Raleigh police officers have identified him.

Darryl Williams' mother said her son was the person who was killed. "I'm just trying to cope with this as best I can," Sonya Williams said.

ABC11 also spoke with a friend of Williams who also confirmed his identity.

"I feel hurt. I'm definitely going to be nervous when I get pulled over by the police again. This was my best friend. It's going to be a lot for me to move forward," Chris Carrington said.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers patrolling along Rock Quarry Road said they found a suspicious vehicle near the business.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the officers decided to arrest the man, but when they approached him he ran off. Officers said they caught up with him but he continued to resist being arrested so they used a stun gun on him.

"Officers were then able to get the individual into custody and handcuffs -- where he later became unresponsive," Patterson said.

Williams was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

An official cause of death has not been released in the case. A full report on the incident isn't expected for another five days.