Person dies while in custody of Raleigh police

Officers responded to Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said someone died while in custody of officers Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a scene at Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

It's not known how the person died or their identity.

Additional information will be made available as the investigation continues, according to Raleigh police.