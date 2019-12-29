Police release surveillance photos of 'person of interest' in deadly Concord Mills Mall shooting

(Photo courtesy of Concord Police Department)

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have released images of a person they believe is 'responsible' for a deadly shooting that took the life of a 13-year-old girl and injured two boys under the age of 16 at Concord Mills Mall on Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Dave and Buster's, according to ABC-affiliate WSOC.



Thirteen-year-old Avenanna Propst died at the scene and the two young boys were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Police believe Propst and the two boys were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Avenanna Propst



The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
