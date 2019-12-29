Police release surveillance photos of 'person of interest' in deadly Concord Mills Mall shooting

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Dave and Buster's, according to ABC-affiliate WSOC.
CPD has obtained security video of the person believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred outside of Dave & Buster's. The suspect is wearing a distinct red and white checkered hoodie. / ralhttps://t.co/8YmlA7PZwi pic.twitter.com/wVIUd3FYGk— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 29, 2019
Thirteen-year-old Avenanna Propst died at the scene and the two young boys were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.
Police believe Propst and the two boys were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.