Durham police release surveillance photos of suspects in Plato's Closet armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have released images on Friday of two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Durham store near South Point Mall.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Plato's Closet located in Renaissance Village.

Officials said the two robbers had guns and used masks to cover their faces. The robbers took cash and ran off.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29136 or Crimestoppers at (919) 673-1200.
