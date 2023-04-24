There'll be a hearing to determine whether a three judge panel will be appointed as the case makes its way through the state courts.

Wake County court to hold hearing on NC voter ID laws

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County court will hold a hearing on voter ID laws in North Carolina.

It's a situation closely monitored by voter advocacy groups including the North Carolina NAACP.

The case dates back to 2018.

That's when the NAACP challenged constitutional ballot questions like the requirement of photo ID to vote.

Advocates said the North Carolina Legislature used a racial gerrymander to reach a supermajority required to place questions about constitutional amendment questions on the ballot.

In 2019, a Wake County Superior Court judge ruled for the NAACP and declared the amendments void.

Then that ruling was overturned by the State Court of Appeals, a decision that sent the matter to the State Supreme Court.

Monday there'll be a hearing to determine whether a three judge panel will be appointed as the case makes its way through the state courts.

They'll determine the fate of the voter ID law.