Politics

2020 hopeful Democratic presidential nominee Michael Bloomberg to visit veterans in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make two North Carolina campaign stops in Fayetteville and Raleigh on Friday.

The former New York City mayor will speak at the opening of his North Carolina campaign headquarters in Raleigh, then plans to meet with veterans in Fayetteville to discuss economic security and employment policy for military families. He will also open a campaign office in Fayetteville.

Bloomberg opened his first campaign field office in Charlotte in December. He said North Carolina will be a key state in the upcoming 2020 Presidential election.

According to a statement from Bloomberg's campaign, his team pledged to register 500 thousand voters from "traditionally underrepresented groups" in North Carolina.

Also on Friday, Bloomberg made a statement regarding the United States' killing of Qassem Soleimani:

