Politics

2,500 Marines from NC to be sent to Mediterranean Sea as tensions rise between U.S., Iran

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune in Onslow County, N.C., headed to the Mediterranean Sea on Monday.

ABC-affiliate WCTI said the Marines were scheduled to participate in a planned exercise with the Moroccan military when Exercise African Sea Lion was cancelled so the unit could move to the Mediterranean.

The move followed the deployment of 3,500 soldiers from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait.

RELATED: Read all of ABC11's stories about Fort Bragg here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnccamp lejeuneiraqiranpresident donald trumpmarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump makes statement on Iranian missile attack
Subway robbery leads to police chase and crash in Durham
Crash in Johnston County leaves student athlete paralyzed
The 411: Takin' the ol' hot dog out for a drive
Bicyclist killed in Raleigh crash, police say
Army warns of fake military draft texts
17-year-old killed, 2 injured in Fayetteville shooting
Show More
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Chick-fil-A fans brave cold for year's worth of free food
Hillsborough man wins lottery again
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
Hibernian Pub holding fundraiser for firefighters battling Australia wildfires
More TOP STORIES News