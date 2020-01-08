2,500 Marines from NC to be sent to Mediterranean Sea as tensions rise between U.S., Iran

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune in Onslow County, N.C., headed to the Mediterranean Sea on Monday.
ABC-affiliate WCTI said the Marines were scheduled to participate in a planned exercise with the Moroccan military when Exercise African Sea Lion was cancelled so the unit could move to the Mediterranean.
The move followed the deployment of 3,500 soldiers from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait.
