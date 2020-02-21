Politics

Mike Bloomberg says he will release 3 women from NDAs following fiery debate exchange

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said Friday that he's willing to release at least three women from nondisclosure agreements that prevented them from speaking publicly about sexual harassment or discrimination suits filed against him over the last three decades.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against his company over the years. Bloomberg said his company has identified "3 NDAs that we signed over the past 30-plus years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made."

He wrote: "If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release."

Bloomberg was attacked repeatedly this week in his debut debate for declining to release women from the nondisclosure agreements.

He wrote: "I've done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I've decided that for as long as I'm running the company, we won't offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Silent Sam will not return to UNC campus
Mom arrested as DNA links her to baby found dead in 1999
Dad's marijuana use could affect child brain development: Study
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Durham man charged with murdering man on Holloway Street
Costco cracking down on food court access
Red Hat creates employee program supporting mental health
Show More
Stray bullets hit Wilson church, 17-year-old charged
Truck crashes into Durham house
Black ice causes multiple crashes in Durham, Raleigh
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
FedEx worker falls 75 feet off bridge while helping stranded driver
More TOP STORIES News