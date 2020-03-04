Politics

Cal Cunningham to challenge Sen. Thom Tillis in U.S. Senate race in North Carolina

North Carolina primary voters have chosen a former state legislator and Iraq War veteran to challenge Republican Sen. Thom Tillis this fall and the GOP lieutenant governor to try to unseat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Democrats picked Cal Cunningham as the party's Senate nominee on Tuesday.

Cunningham defeated Erica Smith and three other rivals.

GOP primary participants also chose Lt. Gov. Dan Forest over state Rep. Holly Grange for the gubernatorial nomination to take on Cooper.

Cooper and Tillis also had victorious primaries.

Atop the ticket, Joe Biden won the state's Democratic presidential primary, and President Donald Trump won on the Republican side.
