POLITICS

Cary mass shooting survivor, elected officials discuss gun bill proposal in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Tucked away in a room in the John P. "Top" Greene Community Center in Raleigh Wednesday evening were dozens of community members, elected officials, and supporters of a proposed gun bill.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Tucked away in a room in the John P. "Top" Greene Community Center in Raleigh Wednesday evening were dozens of community members, elected officials, and supporters of a proposed gun bill.

Kim Yaman was among those in attendance.

The Cary resident was on the campus of the University of Iowa in 1991 when Gang Lu shot and killed 6 people on campus in a mass shooting.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Yaman was an adult learner at the time and was on campus with her children. They all survived.

"I can still hear the sounds," Yaman sound.

She and others were at the community center pushing for passage of H.R. 8 - the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.

A summary of the bill reads, the act "would require a background check on every gun sale or transfer, with carefully defined exceptions for gifts to family members, hunting, target shooting, and self-defense."

Lawmakers said the bill is common sense.

"I am more optimistic than I was several years ago," said North Carolina Democratic Senator Floyd McKissick Jr.

The nearly hour-long discussion kicked off with an introduction from U.S. Congressman David Price.

Price told those in attendance the bill should have little to no resistance in the House of Representatives.

However, Republican buy-in would be very much needed in the Senate where Democrats would have to garner 60 votes.

Raleigh is one of several cities on a national tour aimed at getting the attention of lawmakers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmass shootinggun safetybillspoliticsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mark Harris' son says he warned his father about shady absentee votes
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Alamance County to display 'In God We Trust' on all county vehicles
More Politics
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Mark Harris to testify in 9th District election fraud hearing
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Show More
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Teen falls 50 feet from bridge while trying to take selfie
Armstrong: Zion's injury changed game, but give Heels credit
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
More News