Durham wants your vote for new 'I Voted' sticker

The Durham County Board of Elections wants your vote for the best election sticker.In July, the BOE put out a call for designs from local residents. Now, it needs your help in selecting Durham's new "I Voted" sticker.Voting will be open until Friday, August 31.The public voting process will select the top three finalists, and the winning design will be selected from those by our Board and announced at its next meeting on Thursday, September 13. The winning design will also receive recognition at a meeting of the Durham County Board of Commissioners.Early voting for the November 6, 2018 election starts Wednesday, October 17.