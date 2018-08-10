POLITICS

Durham wants your vote for new 'I Voted' sticker

EMBED </>More Videos

You can vote for Durham's best new 'I Voted' sticker.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham County Board of Elections wants your vote for the best election sticker.

In July, the BOE put out a call for designs from local residents. Now, it needs your help in selecting Durham's new "I Voted" sticker.

Voting will be open until Friday, August 31.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE

The public voting process will select the top three finalists, and the winning design will be selected from those by our Board and announced at its next meeting on Thursday, September 13. The winning design will also receive recognition at a meeting of the Durham County Board of Commissioners.

Early voting for the November 6, 2018 election starts Wednesday, October 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018durham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service
Artist erects 20-foot-tall pro-Trump art installation on NY lawn
Judge declines quick ruling on amendments restraining order
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
More Politics
Top Stories
Frustration, hope for parents after contentious WCPSS nursing change
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
911 call released in armed theft of LabCorp truck in Durham
14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting
Garner Police investigating multiple break-ins
Show More
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Lee County confirms 2 cases of whooping cough
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found
Caregiver charged with abusing 92-year-old in Chatham County
More News