Early voter turnout heavy for Cumberland County

Early voting numbers are on the rise in North Carolina.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Early voting is underway across North Carolina and it seems voters are eager to cast their ballots. Tens of thousands of people have already voted in just the first two days of early voting.

Cumberland County has seen large voter turnout.

"We've had a really good turnout," said Cumberland County elections director Terri Robertson. "It increases with every election as more people learn about the one-stop voting, more people vote this way. Very good turn out."

Victoria Vella-Harris Is among that group. ABC11 caught her on her lunch break exercising her 15th Amendment right.

So why did she vote early?

"Mostly for convenience," she replied. "I prefer to get it done before all the people show up.

RELATED: NC Voting 2018: Elections Guide to Early Voting, Voter Registration Dates, Polls

Vella-Harris noted the charged political atmosphere this fall.

"It is so intense. People are so angry," she said. "People are fighting with their fists over politics. I think a lot of people are realizing they can fight with their votes."

Voter ID explainer
There's a good chance you've heard about the six constitutional amendments North Carolina voters will see on the ballot in November.


Democrats are hoping for a shift in power. While Republicans control both chambers, Democrats think they have a chance to take over the House.

The state elections board said Thursday that close to 133,000 people cast ballots statewide on Wednesday's first day of early voting. In 2014, the total was just over 121,000, The Associated Press reported.
