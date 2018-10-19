Early voter turnout heavy for Cumberland County

Early voting is underway across North Carolina and it seems voters are eager to cast their ballots. Tens of thousands of people have already voted in just the first two days of early voting.Cumberland County has seen large voter turnout."We've had a really good turnout," said Cumberland County elections director Terri Robertson. "It increases with every election as more people learn about the one-stop voting, more people vote this way. Very good turn out."Victoria Vella-Harris Is among that group. ABC11 caught her on her lunch break exercising her 15th Amendment right.So why did she vote early?"Mostly for convenience," she replied. "I prefer to get it done before all the people show up.Vella-Harris noted the charged political atmosphere this fall."It is so intense. People are so angry," she said. "People are fighting with their fists over politics. I think a lot of people are realizing they can fight with their votes."Democrats are hoping for a shift in power. While Republicans control both chambers, Democrats think they have a chance to take over the House.The state elections board said Thursday that close to 133,000 people cast ballots statewide on Wednesday's first day of early voting. In 2014, the total was just over 121,000, The Associated Press reported.