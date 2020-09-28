Sen. Harris, Lara Trump to make campaign visits in Wake County on Monday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Monday, Wake County will serve as another stop in the campaign trail for two political figureheads: Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris and the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both recently been in North Carolina. Trump has traveled to the state more than a dozen times in his presidency.
Trump's Democratic rival, Joe Biden made his first North Carolina campaign stop since his nomination in Charlotte last week at a Black economic summit.
Biden-Harris campaign officials say Harris will deliver remarks in Raleigh at 2:15 p.m., before attending a "Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk" roundtable at 4:30 p.m.
As for a location as to where Harris will be speaking at, that has not been disclosed at this time.
Harris is expected to highlight President Trump's recent Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the SCOTUS nominees stance on the Affordable Care Act. Democrats say if Barrett is on the Supreme Court, healthcare for millions of North Carolinians with pre-existing health conditions could be at stake.
President Donald Trump's campaign officials said Lara Trump will be returning to her home state of North Carolina for a 'Make America Great Again!' event starting at 6:30 p.m. in New Hill.
During the event, Lara Trump is expected to speak directly to attendees and echo her father-in-law's agenda to 'Make America Great Again'.
Dallas Woodhouse, with the conservative-leaning think tank Civitas Institute, expects Lara to trump on issues surrounding absentee ballots within North Carolina.
The event will be held at Finnigan's Run Farm right outside of Apex.
