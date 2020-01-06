Hundreds protest war in Raleigh after US airstrike in Iran

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds of protesters gathered on a chilly Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Mall. Their message was clear: no war.Chris Jones, a Raleigh resident, voiced his concerns: "I didn't take the time in my youth to protest the Vietnam War," Jones confessed. "...and I've always felt a little guilty about that. I think it's time in my life that I start saying something to our government."A black and white flag flies above the crowd, "Veterans for Peace," it read.Dale Herman said he is a veteran and knows all too well the realities of war. "If Trump, other politicians, and oil magnets want war, let them go fight it. Why should be using the poor of this country to fight wars for the wealthy?"For others in the crowd, the gathering was an opportunity to remind others about the importance of voicing their concerns to their representatives."It's alright to march," said Annette Simmons of Raleigh. "...it's almost necessary in order to stay sane, but there needs to be a call to action."On Saturday, Veterans for Peace also gathered in Durham for a similar protest.