Durham Mayor Steve Schewel says he won't seek a third term

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel to announce whether he will run for re-election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Steve Schewel announced Thursday that he will not seek a third term as Durham mayor.

Schewel said he "struggled mightily" with the decision.

Schewel was elected mayor in 2017. Before that he spent six years on the Durham City Council. He was first elected to the city council in 2011, prior to that he was on the Board of Education for Durham Public Schools.

Schewel is speaking outside City Hall. He said he has a grandchild on the way and that was a factor in his decision. he also felt the city was in "good hands" and he leaves with confidence.

"I did my best to make wise decisions," Schewel said of guiding the city through the pandemic. Durham is at its lowest percent positive rate since the start of the pandemic.

He added that vaccine equity is still a challenge in Durham, where minorities continue to be vaccinated at lower rates.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce Thursday if he will run for re-election.



He said affordable housing, crime and policing and environmental challenges face the city.

Schewel said he'll continue to work on those issues in his remaining time as mayor.

