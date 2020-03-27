Politics

NC Rep. MaryAnn Black, a former Durham County commissioner, dies at 76

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Rep. MaryAnn Black, who prominently served in the Durham community died at the age of 76 on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Black's family announced her passing.

During her time, Black represented the 29th District of Durham County since 2017. Black also served as a Durham County commissioner from 1990 to 2002.

Black also was the Associate Vice President for community relations for the Duke University Health System.

During the sixth annual Black Business Gala, Black was honored as the 2020 Woman of the Year.

"With over 30 years of service prior to her political career, MaryAnn's soul of a social worker poured out into everything she touched," said Congressman G. K. Butterfield. "This is a great loss for the city of Durham, the state of North Carolina and all those who have benefitted from her passion and compassion. Her work and presence will be deeply missed and always remembered."

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin also issued a statement following her loss:

"(MaryAnn Black) proudly served her local community long before joining the General Assembly, and was committed to improving the lives of all North Carolinians - from raising wages to advocating for environmental justice to addressing the opioid epidemic."

Goodwin recalled that during his time as NC Insurance Commissioner, Black was a fierce advocate for consumers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamncstate politicsgeneral assemblyobituarydurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County reports 105 COVID-19 cases
19-year-old Durham student describes battle with COVID-19
What Wake County's stay-at-home order means
Lawmakers likely to waive test requirements, teacher evaluations
What's Duke doing to keep people safe? And answers to your other questions
Struggling to juggle work and your kids at home? You're not alone
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Show More
Social distancing resources available for domestic violence survivors
Fayetteville Goodyear plant temporarily shuts down impacting hundreds
Lidl plans to hire 1,000 workers during COVID-19 crisis
VA man known for faith, family dies from COVID-19 in NC
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News