Politics

Super Tuesday Election Results

Polls close in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m.

Want to check the results? All of the local election results can be found here.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders-Joe Biden fight to shape Democratic race

As for the presidential election, the following candidates are still in the race for the Democratic and Republican nomination, according to the Associated Press:

  • Democratic: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Republican: President Donald Trump, Former Gov. Bill Weld


Businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar all suspended their campaigns in the days leading up to Super Tuesday.



And what is, Super Tuesday?

It marks the day in the primary election cycle when the most delegates can be won. This year, there are 1,357 delegates at stake for Democrats on Super Tuesday.

Check the North Carolina presidential primary results below:


ABC News and this ABC station will offer comprehensive Super Tuesday coverage on television and online. On television, primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncwake countydurham countycumberland countyelection resultsprimary electionelection daync2020vote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Raleigh homeowner loses $1,500 to driveway scam
NCCU football player killed in Durham shooting
Raleigh couple inspires millions through traumatic brain injury recovery
Primary Election Day in NC: Everything you need to know
Here's what pregnant woman should know about coronavirus
Rain should move out early evening -- about the time polls close
Show More
Fort Bragg needs combat boots for display honoring fallen veterans
Video: Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
More TOP STORIES News