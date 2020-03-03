Super Tuesday Election Results

Want to check the results? All of the local election results can be found here.
As for the presidential election, the following candidates are still in the race for the Democratic and Republican nomination, according to the Associated Press:
- Democratic: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Republican: President Donald Trump, Former Gov. Bill Weld
Businessman Tom Steyer, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar all suspended their campaigns in the days leading up to Super Tuesday.
And what is, Super Tuesday?
It marks the day in the primary election cycle when the most delegates can be won. This year, there are 1,357 delegates at stake for Democrats on Super Tuesday.
Check the North Carolina presidential primary results below:
