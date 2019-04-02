Politics

NCGOP chairman Robin Hayes, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery and corruption charges

The chairman of the North Carolina Republican party was indicted on corruption and bribery charges less than 24 hours after announcing he would not run for re-election.

Robin Hayes, a former five-term Congressman and current NCGOP Chairman, is one of four people named in the unsealed indictment. The other conspirators include Durham businessman Greg E. Lindberg (founder and Chairman of Eli Globall LLC and owner of Global Bankers Insurance group), John D. Gray (a consultant for Lindberg), and John V. Palermo (Chairman of the Chatham County Republican Party and Eli Global executive).

According to the Associated Press, Lindberg has given more than $5 million to North Carolina candidates, party committees and independent expenditure groups.

"The indictment unsealed today outlines a brazen bribery scheme in which Greg Lindberg and his co-conspirators allegedly offered hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions in exchange for official action that would benefit Lindberg's business interests," Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said. "Bribery of public officials at any level of government undermines confidence in our political system. The Criminal Division will use all the tools at our disposal-including the assistance of law-abiding public officials-to relentlessly investigate and prosecute corruption wherever we find it."



All four of the men were in federal court in Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Mike Causey--the republican elected in November 2016 as North Carolina's Commissioner of Insurance--reported concerning political contributions to federal investigators in January 2018.



Investigators said they then uncovered a scheme involving Lindberg, Gray, Palermo and Hayes to bribe and influence Causey. The scheme included individual expenditure accounts and improper campaign contributions designed to get Causey to take official action that would benefit Lindberg's company.

The unsealed indictment alleges that the conspirators offered Causey millions of dollars to remove a deputy commissioner in charge of overseeing regulation and periodic examination of Lindberg's company.

Hayes also faces criminal charges of lying to the FBI. He announced Monday he would not seek re-election as NCGOP Chairman, saying complications from a recent hip surgery forced him to change his mind.

The FBI is in charge of the investigation and said it remains open and active.
