POLITICS

New Durham County sheriff ends honoring of ICE detainers

EMBED </>More Videos

New Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead ends ICE cooperation.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
New Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced Friday that his office will no longer honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

Birkhead issued a policy directing Durham County Detention Center staff to release ICE detainees as soon as they are eligible.

ICE places detainers on people who have been arrested on local criminal charges and for whom ICE claims to have probable cause to believe that they are removable from the United States.

RELATED: Wake County, as new sheriff promised, ends cooperation with feds over deportation

The detainers allow ICE to take custody of such suspects when they are released from local custody.

In ICE detainers, federal officials request that a local jail or other law enforcement agency detain a suspect for an additional 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) after his or her release date to provide ICE agents time to take them into custody.

Birkhead's directive advises staffers that absent of a court order or arrest warrant signed by a judicial official, any person who has had their criminal charges disposed of or who has made bond will not be held beyond the normal timetable for release.

Birkhead signed the policy Friday and it went into effect immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticselectionelection 2018immigrationdeportationICEdurham county newsDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Wake County ends cooperation with feds over deportation
Harris breaks silence on 9th District fraud investigation
Oklahoma senator wants rib eye to be 'State Steak of Oklahoma'
More Politics
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Timeline of snowfall in North Carolina
Hope Mills soccer coach accused of sending sexually explicit texts to student
Todd Gurley pays off layaway items at Tarboro Walmart
Wake County ends cooperation with feds over deportation
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
Fort Bragg family loses home in Alaska earthquake
Granville Co. orphanage employee accused of sex crime against child
I-Team: Man out $500 trying to buy puppy online
Show More
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
J. Cole surprises children at Fayetteville holiday party
Harris breaks silence on 9th District fraud investigation
Man charged after shot fired through child's bedroom in Zebulon
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
More News