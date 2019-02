Much has changed over the past week regarding the 9th congressional district. I have received an enormous number of calls about it from friends, reporters, and political operatives from our state and Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/HWLRjWwHJP — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) February 25, 2019

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory is expected to address speculation Monday morning that he'll make a run for the 9th Congressional District. McCrory took to Twitter Sunday night to address the speculation:McCrory followed up on that Tweet by saying he'll announce his status on the congressional election at 8:15 a.m. Monday on his radio show: The Pat McCrory Show.The state Board of Elections ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after months of allegations of election fraud against Republican Mark Harris.After four days of testimony, it was decided that McCrae Dowless Jr., a political operative working for the Harris campaign, illegally collected absentee ballots. Democrat Dan McCready tweeted the vote was a "great step forward for democracy in North Carolina." He also announced he would again be running to represent the 9th District.McCrory was a big proponent of HB2, the so-called bathroom bill. He lost his re-election bid to Gov. Roy Cooper.It is unclear when the new election will take place.