McCrory took to Twitter Sunday night to address the speculation:
Much has changed over the past week regarding the 9th congressional district. I have received an enormous number of calls about it from friends, reporters, and political operatives from our state and Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/HWLRjWwHJP— Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) February 25, 2019
McCrory followed up on that Tweet by saying he'll announce his status on the congressional election at 8:15 a.m. Monday on his radio show: The Pat McCrory Show.
The state Board of Elections ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after months of allegations of election fraud against Republican Mark Harris.
After four days of testimony, it was decided that McCrae Dowless Jr., a political operative working for the Harris campaign, illegally collected absentee ballots.
Democrat Dan McCready tweeted the vote was a "great step forward for democracy in North Carolina." He also announced he would again be running to represent the 9th District.
McCrory was a big proponent of HB2, the so-called bathroom bill. He lost his re-election bid to Gov. Roy Cooper.
It is unclear when the new election will take place.