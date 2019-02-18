BREAKING: @NCSBE investigation says evidence shows @MarkHarrisNC9 hired firm #RedDome, which hired #McCraeDowless to pay workers cash to collect absentee ballots requests forms & absentee ballots. @ABC11_WTVD #nc09 #NCPOL pic.twitter.com/7KcXixlVnE— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 18, 2019
On Monday, investigators kicked off a multi-day Board of Elections hearing by laying out evidence gathered during a two-month long investigation. That investigation included 42 voter interviews, 30 subject witnesses, and subpoenas of documents.
The scheme involved a firm called Red Dome. That firm, which was hired by Mark Harris' campaign, paid McCrae Dowless more than $200,000 between July 2018 and the November 2018 election.
According to investigators, Dowless paid workers cash to collect absentee request forms, to falsify absentee ballot witness certifications, and to collect absentee ballots. Dowless paid his workers $150 for every 50 absentee ballot request forms they collected and $125 for every 50 absentee ballots they collected.
The Board of Elections hearing is expected to last several days.
The evidence is being presented to a newly appointed Board of Elections.
The previous board voted 7-2 against certifying Republican Mark Harris' 905-vote win over Democrat Dan McCready because of those allegations.
On Sunday, Republicans and Democrats gave the public a preview of the arguments they will use in the hearing.
"There must be a new election to ensure that people's voices are heard in the 9th congressional district," said Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman.
"We don't throw 283,000 valid votes in the garbage can simply because some people made technical violations," said Executive Director of the North Carolina Republican Party Dallas Woodhouse.
"No amount of Republican wishful thinking can change what we already know...that Republican Mark Harris hired a known felon to try and steal a congressional seat," Goodwin said.
Witnesses said McCrae Dowless, who was hired by the Harris campaign, collected signed absentee ballots from voters, which is against the law. But republicans say even if that is true, the outcome of the election would stay the same and Harris is the clear winner.
"There's no way that anybody could reasonably look at the math and believe that this race and the outcome was affected," Woodhouse said.
