POLITICS

Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

A proposal to divide California into three states is now eligible for the November statewide ballot.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A proposal to divide California into three states will be on the November statewide ballot.

Backers of CAL 3 said last month they collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.

CAL 3 is led by venture capitalist Tim Draper.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The proposal calls for three states to be formed:

Northern California, roughly the Bay Area to the Oregon border; California, which would include six coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, San Benito and Ventura; and Southern California, which would go from Fresno to San Diego, excluding those six coastal counties.

Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.

If the measure passes, the California Legislature and U.S. Congress would still have to approve it.

Article IV of the U.S. Constitution discusses the process for admitting new states to the federal union. Specifically, section three of Article IV says if Congress approves a measure to create a new state, the measure would be presented to the president for approval or veto. In the event of a veto, the measure may be approved over the president's objections with a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Four U.S. states were admitted to the union after being split from an existing state: Kentucky, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia. The last such split - West Virginia's split from Virginia - occurred in 1863 during the Civil War.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscaliforniastate politicsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
People may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states
POLITICS
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Trump cancels military parade over 'ridiculously high' price
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News