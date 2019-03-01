MEMPHIS, Tenn (WTVD) -- A newly proposed bill in Tennessee is attempting to end hunger in public schools, according to a report from Fox 13.
The bill is called the Tennessee Student Hunger Free Act.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Nearly 83,000 students in Tennessee's Shelby County already receive free or reduced lunch.
If passed, the bill would prevent schools from taking action against any student who cannot pay for a meal. It would also require schools to help parents get free or reduced priced meals for any eligible student.
Shelby County parent and volunteer Helen Collins told FOX13 that it should be a crime to leave a child hungry at school.
"A child that doesn't eat is a child that is left behind. A child that doesn't eat can't function," Collins said.
The bill is expected to be voted on in March. If it's passed, it will go into effect next year.
Proposed Tennessee bill requires schools to feed students even if they cannot pay
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News