Protesters descend on NC State Capitol, demand Puerto Rico's governor resign

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Protesters descended on the NC State Capitol on Friday, calling on Puerto Rico's embattled governor to resign.

At the rally, protesters demanded that Gov. Ricardo Rosselló step down from his position.

The protest comes after leaked chats showed Rosselló taking part in profanity-laced and often misogynistic group messages with cabinet members and aides.

Protests have been ranging along the island since last Saturday.

