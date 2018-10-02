POLITICS

Protesters rally outside Tillis' office ahead of Kavanaugh confirmation vote

EMBED </>More Videos

Activists rallied outside the office of North Carolina Junior Senator Thom Tillis.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Much as they have for the past 89 weeks, activists rallied Tuesday outside the office of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. This time, the protest centered on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"All of these senators fell in line with this bullying, very angry, whining behavior and it didn't make any sense to the women watching," said protest organizer Karen Ziegler.

Tillis has maintained his support of a Kavanaugh confirmation.

He has said allegations of sexual misconduct, however, must be taken seriously, and that he found the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to be sincere.



"I believe Dr. Ford's claim that she was sexually assaulted by someone, and it is the Senate's responsibility to look at any evidence available in relation to the nominee," Tillis said in a statement Thursday.

The senator has also said he found Kavanaugh's testimony and denial of such allegations to be emphatic and unequivocal.

"In addition to the hearing today, the Senate Judiciary Committee conducted its own exhaustive investigation, which included statements from named witnesses, transcribed interviews from those willing to provide them, and evidence both sides submitted to assist Judiciary members with their advise and consent duties," Tillis also said in a statement.

Sarah Whitehall, one of those protesting, said she was sexually harassed in college.

"It's been heartbreaking to watch people say they don't believe Dr. Ford because she can't remember things that I can't remember," she said. "It feels like I don't matter anymore. It feels like I never mattered to them and they're just being bold enough to be open about it now."

Another protest is planned from 6-7 p.m. on October 4 at Halifax Mall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestbrett kavanaughrallythom tillissupreme courtRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Yale friend, now NC State professor says Kavanaugh 'has not told the truth' about drinking
Republican National Convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte
Voters question absentee ballot applications showing up in their mailboxes
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen hit by car speaks from hospital bed
Fall colors in the NC mountains are running behind schedule
Surveillance video shows car hitting pedestrians in Raleigh
Hope Mills history: Girl makes Gray's Creek Middle football team
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Several lanes of I-440 near Raleigh closed after truck overturns
Why can't I get FEMA help? And other frequently asked questions
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Show More
General Assembly passes bills providing aid to communities battered by Florence
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
NCSU adds football game with ECU in December
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
More News