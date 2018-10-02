Protesters rally outside Tillis' office ahead of Kavanaugh confirmation vote

“He is a bully.” A protest right now outside of @ThomTillis Raleigh office. These folks are calling on the Senator to reverse his position in #KavanaughConfirmation. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Zhma3kYHgw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 2, 2018

Much as they have for the past 89 weeks, activists rallied Tuesday outside the office of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. This time, the protest centered on President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh."All of these senators fell in line with this bullying, very angry, whining behavior and it didn't make any sense to the women watching," said protest organizer Karen Ziegler.Tillis has maintained his support of a Kavanaugh confirmation.He has said allegations of sexual misconduct, however, must be taken seriously, and that he found the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to be sincere."I believe Dr. Ford's claim that she was sexually assaulted by someone, and it is the Senate's responsibility to look at any evidence available in relation to the nominee," Tillis said in a statement Thursday.The senator has also said he found Kavanaugh's testimony and denial of such allegations to be emphatic and unequivocal."In addition to the hearing today, the Senate Judiciary Committee conducted its own exhaustive investigation, which included statements from named witnesses, transcribed interviews from those willing to provide them, and evidence both sides submitted to assist Judiciary members with their advise and consent duties," Tillis also said in a statement.Sarah Whitehall, one of those protesting, said she was sexually harassed in college."It's been heartbreaking to watch people say they don't believe Dr. Ford because she can't remember things that I can't remember," she said. "It feels like I don't matter anymore. It feels like I never mattered to them and they're just being bold enough to be open about it now."Another protest is planned from 6-7 p.m. on October 4 at Halifax Mall.