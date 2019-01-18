Speaker Tim Moore invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) wrote to President Donald J. Trump on Friday extending an invitation for him to deliver his second State of the Union address in the state's General Assembly chambers.
"I attended your first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. last year. It was an unforgettable experience to witness this tradition of our commander-in-chief's speech to a joint session of Congress," Moore wrote.
To read the full letter, click here.
NCDP Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds released the following statement in response to Moore inviting Trump to North Carolina to deliver the State of the Union:
"We know Speaker Moore is desperate to distract from today's news that the FBI is looking into his shady ethics, but he should be using his office to advocate for those hurt by the government shutdown not push a political stunt. This shutdown is hurting people trying to recover from recent hurricanes and forcing schools to ration our kid's lunches, and every North Carolina public official should be working to end it today."
