POLITICS

Triangle 'dreamers' react to President Trump's immigration policy

EMBED </>More Videos

America Moreno Jimenez, left, was a guest of Congressman David Price, right, at the State of the Union address.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Duke University sophomore Axel Herrera is a "dreamer," a child of an undocumented parent, who came to the US from Honduras when he was 7 years old.

"Personally my family came because, one we didn't have any other option. I will never agree with the decision that it was her that was the criminal," Herrera said. "It was a mother kind of doing what she needed to do for her kids."

President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday left Herrera uncertain about what will happen to his family.

President Trump outlined four measures in his immigration policy to provide 1.8 million undocumented immigrants with a pathway to citizenship.

But they come with conditions: A Mexico-US border wall. An end to chain migration, and a merit-based plan to offer visas, instead of the current lottery system.

"This lottery system seems at least somewhat more fair or at least diverse in terms of who gets those opportunities versus who has money, who has opportunity, who has education. You're pitting us against my parents." Herrera said. "The sacrifices and the work they do to contribute shouldn't be any less than what I end up doing."

Trump calls the current immigration system outdated and says it needs to be brought into the 21st century.

"This vital reform is necessary. Not just for our economy. But for the future of America," the president said.

America Moreno Jimenez, a Wake County high school teacher and a "dreamer" from Mexico also finds Trump's plan troubling.

She was invited to attend the SOTU address by Congressman David Price, a Democrat from NC.

"He gave a lot of vague statements that didn't have a lot of depth to it," Jimenez said. "They are cutting off even more legal avenues for future immigrants who would want to travel here. I'm not willing to sacrifice them for my sake."

The House and Senate is expected to vote on an immigration reform package with Trump's guidelines in mind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdacaPresident Donald Trumpimmigration reformstate of the unionDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More News