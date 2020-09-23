2020 presidential election

Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power after 2020 presidential election

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the upcoming presidential election to Joe Biden.

During a White House news conference, Trump was asked by a reporter: "Win, lose, or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the election? There has been rioting in Louisville, there has been rioting in many cities across this country, red and your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?"

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens. You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster," Trump said before the reporter asking the question interjected: "I understand that. People are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there's a peaceful transferral of power?"

He went on to stoke baseless fears of widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

"Get rid of the ballots and...we'll have a very peaceful -- there won't be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it. You know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know better than anybody else," Trump answered before calling on another reporter to ask a different question.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housegovernment2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden holds NC summit with Black business owners
Make your vote count by avoiding these common mistakes
NC native on President Trump's Supreme Court justice shortlist
New Joe Biden ads feature Rocky Mount businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Beloved Apex coach and teacher Kevin Todd dies suddenly
LIVE: Protesters take to streets after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
New DHHS HQ could be another 'jewel' in west Raleigh
New Raleigh racquet sports complex will be world's largest
Final-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins
11-year-old recovering after being shot in head in Durham
Show More
LATEST: NC State to resume some in-person classes in spring
Make your vote count by avoiding these common mistakes
COVID-19 testing volumes vary across NC counties
Asheville City Council votes to cut police budget by $770,000
Joe Biden holds NC summit with Black business owners
More TOP STORIES News