POLITICS

UNC Board of Trustees meets, adjourns without any announcement following retirement of Chancellor Carol Folt

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC's Board of Trustees has been meeting in closed session for more than two hours.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
UNC's Board of Trustees met in private for more than three hours Friday but did not make any public announcement.


The governing body of UNC-Chapel Hill scheduled an emergency meeting about what it called a "confidential personnel issue."

Sources say that personnel issue is about appointing a new chancellor to replace Carol Folt, who announced she'd be retiring at the end of the school year. UNC's Board of Governors retaliated to that announcement by forcing her to leave her post by Jan. 31.

On her way out the door, Folt ordered the removal of Silent Sam's pedestal. After protesters knocked Silent Sam down in August, the pedestal was the only remaining marker of the Confederate monument that stood on UNC's campus since being built in 1913--48 years after the Civil War.
Related: Who is Silent Sam

ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez was at the meeting, she'll have a complete report on what we know tonight at 6.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschapel hill newssilent samuncconfederacyconfederate monumentChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially
Watchdog: Thousands more migrant families may have been separated
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
More Politics
Top Stories
Polar vortex to drop Raleigh temperatures from the 60s into teens
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
Wake deputy heralded for helping victim, making arrest in 100-mph crash
Martin Luther King, Jr. wreath laying ceremony draws crowds in Raleigh
Attempted murder added to charges for man accused of shooting trooper
NJ officer sworn in by cop who saved his life 30 years ago
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
Man billed nearly $1,900 in fraudulent Uber charges
Show More
Police arrest man accused of throwing hot coffee at McDonald's worker
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
NJ priest charged with sexually assaulting teen for 4 years in the 90s
Exclusive: Durham woman who lost daughter, grandchild to domestic violence speaks out
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
More News