CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --UNC's Board of Trustees met in private for more than three hours Friday but did not make any public announcement.
They’ve adjourned. So far not saying what was discussed. https://t.co/ckxY77AvOL— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) January 18, 2019
The governing body of UNC-Chapel Hill scheduled an emergency meeting about what it called a "confidential personnel issue."
Sources say that personnel issue is about appointing a new chancellor to replace Carol Folt, who announced she'd be retiring at the end of the school year. UNC's Board of Governors retaliated to that announcement by forcing her to leave her post by Jan. 31.
On her way out the door, Folt ordered the removal of Silent Sam's pedestal. After protesters knocked Silent Sam down in August, the pedestal was the only remaining marker of the Confederate monument that stood on UNC's campus since being built in 1913--48 years after the Civil War.
ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez was at the meeting, she'll have a complete report on what we know tonight at 6.