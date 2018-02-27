EDUCATION

Who is Silent Sam

EMBED </>More Videos

The Silent Sam confederate monument lies on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
In regards to the recent letter from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and continuous protests urging the removal of the Silent Sam Confederate statue, here are a few facts about the monument:

  • Erected in 1913
  • Located on the north side of UNC's campus facing Franklin Street. The old well is in its backdrop.
  • The statue recognizes UNC alumni men who fought and died in the Civil War (more than 1,000 UNC Alumni participated)
  • The statue was given to UNC by the group Daughters of the Confederacy.
  • The statue is considered silent because it doesn't have ammunition and the gun cannot be fired.
  • The statute has been a controversial topic of discussion for years. The location used as a place to spark discussion on race relations. Some viewing Sam as a symbol of hate and division, others seeing it as a symbol of regional pride and historical heritage.


Speakers address UNC Board of Trustees about the Silent Sam statue
The UNC-Chapel Hill trustees listened to dozens of people who signed up for the public hearing portion of the school's board meeting. At issue: Silent Sam, the Confederate statue facing Franklin Street that makes some people uncomfortable while others say
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationconfederate monumentstatueChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
What's happened since May's Rally for Respect
Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
Best iPhone/Android apps for Back to School
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
More Education
Top Stories
Silent Sam silenced? Gov. Cooper speaks after toppling of Confederate statue
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
NC beaches, beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue, which had stood on UNC campus since 1913
What's happened since May's Rally for Respect
Raleigh police watching Confederate monuments at State Capitol
Show More
US deports former Nazi camp guard to Germany
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Hoke County schools take safety precautions with mobile app
No charges against Raleigh officers in arrest video, dash and body cam released
Woman dies, child injured in AC unit malfunction at Rocky Mount motel
More News