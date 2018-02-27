Who is Silent Sam

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --In regards to the recent letter from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and continuous protests urging the removal of the Silent Sam Confederate statue, here are a few facts about the monument:
- Erected in 1913
- Located on the north side of UNC's campus facing Franklin Street. The old well is in its backdrop.
- The statue recognizes UNC alumni men who fought and died in the Civil War (more than 1,000 UNC Alumni participated)
- The statue was given to UNC by the group Daughters of the Confederacy.
- The statue is considered silent because it doesn't have ammunition and the gun cannot be fired.
- The statute has been a controversial topic of discussion for years. The location used as a place to spark discussion on race relations. Some viewing Sam as a symbol of hate and division, others seeing it as a symbol of regional pride and historical heritage.
Speakers address UNC Board of Trustees about the Silent Sam statue
The UNC-Chapel Hill trustees listened to dozens of people who signed up for the public hearing portion of the school's board meeting. At issue: Silent Sam, the Confederate statue facing Franklin Street that makes some people uncomfortable while others say