Vice President Mike Pence making two campaign stops in North Carolina this weekend

Just three days before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to North Carolina on Saturday to make two campaign stops.

The president's campaign announced Thursday that Pence will host 'Make America Great Again' rallies in Elm City and Elizabeth City.

His first stop in Elm City will be at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport at 11:30 a.m. His second stop at Elizabeth City will be at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport at 1:30 p.m.

Pence's visit precedes President Trump's rescheduled visit to Fayetteville on Monday after his initial Thursday visit was canceled because of a wind advisory.

So far, Vice President Mike Pence has made two stops in North Carolina this week, first visiting Greensboro and later visiting Wilmington on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper indirectly blasted President Donald Trump's campaign for holding several large rallies in the state leading up to Election Day suggesting that they are contributing to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

North Carolina health officials said in a statement that two people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a campaign rally for President Trump in Gastonia.

