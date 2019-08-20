Politics

Winston-Salem votes to change name of Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For more than 60 years, Winston-Salem was home to the Dixie Classic Fair. Now, while the fair remains, it is not the same.

Monday, the city council voted 4-2 to drop the name of that fair because of its confederate roots. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, one member abstained from voting, but city rules turned that vote into an official 'yes' vote. Making the official final tally 5-2.

No public comment was allowed before the vote, but after, the fierce debate continued.

Supporters of the old name say it represents their area's heritage. People against say it brings up a time of slavery and discrimination.

Leaders are already looking at public suggestions for a new name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswinston salemracismconfederacy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
Durham police investigating after 18-year-old shot, killed at apartment
Durham woman arrested, accused of felony hit-and-run
Don't approach elusive emu, Orange County warns
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
4 new vendors coming to Morgan Street Food Hall
Show More
Durham Co. sheriff on boy's death: The unthinkable is becoming normal
Durham officials push for parents to help hydrate student-athletes
'State of emergency': Durham leaders call for action after 9-year-old shot, killed
Phones banned at California public school
Chatham County leaders vote to move courthouse Confederate monument
More TOP STORIES News