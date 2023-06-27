Man charged in shooting of 14-year-old-girl at Fayetteville graduation pool party

Fayetteville police have made an arrest weeks after a 14-year-old girl was shot during a graduation party at an apartment complex swimming pool.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have made an arrest weeks after a 14-year-old girl was shot during a graduation party at an apartment complex swimming pool.

Joel McLaurin III was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear.

It happened June 5 at the Reserve at Carrington Place apartment complex about 8:40 p.m. Residents said a graduation party was happening at a pool in the 4200 block of Tatum Drive when shots rang out.

Joel McLaurin III Fayetteville Police Department

One witness said she was home with her brothers at the time and told them to hide in a closet when she heard the gunfire.

"At first, I just wanted to keep my brothers safe because I don't want them to get hurt," said Amelia McDow-Cobb. "It made me scared because now I just want to be cautious around my neighborhood."

Police said the girl who was shot was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Nobody else was injured.

Neighbors recalled seeing about 10-20 people at the pool party before the shooting.

McLaurin is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. O'Hara at (910) 605-6393. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.