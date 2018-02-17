Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County

Jimmy Jackson Sr. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Moore County man is in jail after Lee County narcotics agents arrested him on a slew of drug and alcohol-related charges.

On Friday, agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmy Jackson Sr., 61, of the 1400 block of Black Road in Cameron.

Jackson was charged with:

  • three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine;

  • two counts of sell and deliver cocaine;

  • one count of felony maintaining a vehicle used for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance;

  • one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

  • one count of possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;

  • one count of sell alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;

  • and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.


Evidence seized from Jimmy Jackson Sr.



Jackson was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.
