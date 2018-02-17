Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --A Moore County man is in jail after Lee County narcotics agents arrested him on a slew of drug and alcohol-related charges.
On Friday, agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Jimmy Jackson Sr., 61, of the 1400 block of Black Road in Cameron.
Jackson was charged with:
- three counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine;
- two counts of sell and deliver cocaine;
- one count of felony maintaining a vehicle used for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance;
- one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;
- one count of possess for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;
- one count of sell alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue license;
- and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.
Jackson was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond.