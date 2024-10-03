1 person seriously injured in crash with concrete truck on NC Highway 147

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a concrete truck on Thursday.

Durham police said emergency officials responded to calls about a crash on NC Highway 147 near Briggs Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Police said a cement truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 147.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of NC Highway 147 are open to traffic.