1 person seriously injured in crash with concrete truck on NC Highway 147

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a concrete truck on Thursday.
Durham police said emergency officials responded to calls about a crash on NC Highway 147 near Briggs Avenue at 12:30 p.m.
Police said a cement truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes of Highway 147.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of NC Highway 147 are open to traffic.