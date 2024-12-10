Person stabbed at Holiday Inn Express in Holly Springs; suspect in custody

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Holly Springs.

It happened at the Holiday Inn Express at 150 Collins Cross Road.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Holly Springs Police said EMS treated the victim, who was described as conscious and alert.

Police said the two people involved knew each other. There is no ongoing threat to the public, HSPD added.

An ABC11 crew is working to gather more information.

