18 decomposed bodies found in Georgia funeral home; families share heartbreak

The owner of Johnson's Funeral and Cremation Services was charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

18 decomposed bodies found in Georgia funeral home The owner of Johnson's Funeral and Cremation Services was charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

18 decomposed bodies found in Georgia funeral home The owner of Johnson's Funeral and Cremation Services was charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

18 decomposed bodies found in Georgia funeral home The owner of Johnson's Funeral and Cremation Services was charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

Investigators discovered 18 decomposing bodies inside a Georgia funeral home.

The owner of Johnson's Funeral and Cremation Services was charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

"The first reaction was 'I hope it wasn't our daughter.' But then you realize, if it's not our daughter, it's someone else's," Tiffany Evans said.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the investigation began on October 26.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene initially to assist with an eviction notice.

" [ The owner ] seemed like such a good person when we first met him. He was just kind and gentle. So when someone sent me the link from WALB, I was like, 'that can't be'," Angela Howell said.

Those who have used Johnson's services said that he was nearly impossible to contact throughout the entire process.

"We still have not yet received a death certificate that I paid for, in full, to Chris Johnson," Sherri Thomas said. "I have called probably over 50 to 60 times, and he has not once returned my phone call. And I just wonder with all these bodies, is that even my mama's body in this urn."

Others had to threaten him with legal action in order to finally receive the death certificates of their loved ones.

"I came out here many mornings," another client Janell said. "He was here, his vehicle in the back. But he wouldn't come to the door when you called him on the phone. I told him I was going to get a lawyer involved. Then he finally got the death certificates back to me, almost after a year."

Now, the 18 bodies found must be properly identified.

"My priority is to get the bodies properly identified and make the notifications to the family," Coffee County Coroner Brandon Musgrove said. "Please bear with us."