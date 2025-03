2 children shot at Granville County home

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were shot early this morning at a home in Granville County.

ABC11 was on the scene and got exclusive video from Maple Drive in Oxford where the shooting took place.

Dozens of officers were on the scene and police tape surrounded the home.

According to police, one person was shot in the leg, the other in the chest.

They were both flown to Duke Hospital to be treated.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.