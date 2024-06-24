2 in custody in connection with attempted theft that led to chase, crash in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in custody after police said they attempted to steal from a store and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

The Wake Forest Police Department said the incident happened at the Walmart shopping center on South Main Street.

Police said officers pulled over the vehicle involved in the incident, which drove away quickly. Officers then chased the vehicle until it crashed on N.C. 98.

Authorities said the two people inside were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were taken into custody.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

