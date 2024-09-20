NC absentee ballots to be mailed out this week, other election key dates, need-to-knows

Here's how to get prepared for Election Day in November.

Here's how to get prepared for Election Day in November.

Here's how to get prepared for Election Day in November.

Here's how to get prepared for Election Day in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election Day is still several weeks out, but the general election starts now.

North Carolina absentee ballots will start being mailed out Friday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The board said the state will send out absentee ballots to military and overseas citizens by Sept. 20. Other absentee ballots will be sent by Sept. 24 to voters who requested ballots by mail, including those who use the Visually Impaired Portal (VIP) to request and return their ballots.

State ballots were set to begin distribution on Sept. 6, however, the NC Court of Appeals ordered the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name.

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower-court ruling that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name must be taken off state ballots for the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Here are some important dates to remember:

Oct. 11: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.). Voter registration FAQ

Oct. 17: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 29: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.). However, election officials recommend requesting and returning your ballot sooner to ensure it can be completed and received by the county board of elections by the return deadline.

Nov. 2: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 5: General Election Day

Nov. 5: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).

ALSO SEE: North Carolina's general election: Key dates and deadlines voters need to know