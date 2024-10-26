Raleigh Municipal Election: Who is running for Raleigh mayor, city council?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The eight council member seats including for Raleigh Mayor, are up for grabs in Wake County. Voters will have the opportunity to vote for their choice on election day in November during the Raleigh Municipal Election.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced in April that she would not be running for re-election in the 2024 race saying she wants to devote energy to herself, her family and find other ways to serve.
The City Council consists of eight members who are elected for two-year terms. Three of the members, including the mayor, are elected at large, which means they represent the entire city, according to the City of Raleigh.
Here are the five candidates for Raleigh's new mayor in the 2024 election:
Former State Treasurer Janet Cowell told ABC11 she plans to ease the tensions on the city council and bring city energy back to downtown.
Paul Fitts, the sole Republican candidate in Raleigh's non-partisan mayoral race, is driving his campaign with ambitious plans for the city's future, including a potentially controversial proposal for a downtown casino and a major expansion of the police force.
Eugene Myrick, a political newcomer and vocal community advocate, is running for Raleigh mayor on a platform of responsible development, community engagement, and public safety.
Terrance Ruth, who finished second in Raleigh's 2022 mayoral race, is running again with what he describes as a fresh vision for leadership in the capital city. His campaign platform focuses on six key areas: housing security, transportation security, economic security, safety, digital security, and community health.
James Shaughnessy is this year's youngest candidate in the Raleigh Mayoral race. His campaign platform is focused on housing, revitalizing mental health, infrastructure efficiency, public transport, city servant housing credit, government spending, farms for schools, and blue-collar education.
James Bledsoe
Joshua Bradley
Stormie Denise Forte
Jonathan Lambert-Melton
Katie Pate
Reeves Peeler
Robert Steele, Jr.
Mary Black-Branch
Whitney Hill
Mitchell Silver
Jennifer McCollum
Megan Patton
Corey Branch
DaQuanta Copeland
Tomara DeCosta
Daniel Grant-King
Jared S. Ollison
Tolulope O. Omokaiye
Portia W. Rochelle
You can find early voting site locations and hours in your county here, as well as here.
Any voter who qualifies for assistance can ask for help at their polling place. For more information on help for voters with disabilities, click here. Curbside voting is also available for those eligible.
Voters who received an absentee ballot may deliver their ballot to their county board of elections office or to an election official at an early voting site during voting hours.
Make sure to bring your photo ID. North Carolina voters will be required to show their ID when checking in to vote.
Make sure you're registered. You can check here to see if you are.
Same-day registration is available during early voting, while this is not available for most voters on Election Day.
Oct. 17: In-person early voting begins
Oct. 29: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).
Nov. 2: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).
Nov. 5: General Election Day.
Nov. 5: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).
Keep in mind voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for the military and those overseas.
