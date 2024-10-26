Raleigh Municipal Election: Who is running for Raleigh mayor, city council?

With just days to go until Election Day, ABC News Katherine Faulders talks about what we're seeing so far.

Early vote turnout, what does it actually mean?

Early vote turnout, what does it actually mean? With just days to go until Election Day, ABC News Katherine Faulders talks about what we're seeing so far.

Early vote turnout, what does it actually mean? With just days to go until Election Day, ABC News Katherine Faulders talks about what we're seeing so far.

Early vote turnout, what does it actually mean? With just days to go until Election Day, ABC News Katherine Faulders talks about what we're seeing so far.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The eight council member seats including for Raleigh Mayor, are up for grabs in Wake County. Voters will have the opportunity to vote for their choice on election day in November during the Raleigh Municipal Election.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced in April that she would not be running for re-election in the 2024 race saying she wants to devote energy to herself, her family and find other ways to serve.

The City Council consists of eight members who are elected for two-year terms. Three of the members, including the mayor, are elected at large, which means they represent the entire city, according to the City of Raleigh.

Here are the five candidates for Raleigh's new mayor in the 2024 election:

Janet Cowell

Former State Treasurer Janet Cowell told ABC11 she plans to ease the tensions on the city council and bring city energy back to downtown.

ABC 11 continues its election-year series on the five candidates running to be the next mayor of Raleigh with Janet Cowell.

Paul Fitts

Paul Fitts, the sole Republican candidate in Raleigh's non-partisan mayoral race, is driving his campaign with ambitious plans for the city's future, including a potentially controversial proposal for a downtown casino and a major expansion of the police force.

ABC11's election-year series on the five candidates running to be the next mayor of Raleigh continues with Paul Fitts, the lone Republican in the race

Eugene Myrick

Eugene Myrick, a political newcomer and vocal community advocate, is running for Raleigh mayor on a platform of responsible development, community engagement, and public safety.

ABC 11 launches its election-year series on the five candidates running to be the next mayor of Raleigh with Eugene Myrick

Terrance (Truth) Ruth

Terrance Ruth, who finished second in Raleigh's 2022 mayoral race, is running again with what he describes as a fresh vision for leadership in the capital city. His campaign platform focuses on six key areas: housing security, transportation security, economic security, safety, digital security, and community health.

ABC11's election-year series on the five candidates running to be the next mayor of Raleigh continues with Terrance Ruth, who finished second in Raleigh's 2022 mayoral race.

James L. Shaughnessy IV

James Shaughnessy is this year's youngest candidate in the Raleigh Mayoral race. His campaign platform is focused on housing, revitalizing mental health, infrastructure efficiency, public transport, city servant housing credit, government spending, farms for schools, and blue-collar education.

RELATED: 2024 Election Voter's Guide: What to know about early voting in North Carolina

Raleigh City Council candidates:

At Large (2 Seats)

James Bledsoe

Joshua Bradley

Stormie Denise Forte

Jonathan Lambert-Melton

Katie Pate

Reeves Peeler

Robert Steele, Jr.

District A

Mary Black-Branch

Whitney Hill

Mitchell Silver

District B

Jennifer McCollum

Megan Patton

District C

Corey Branch

DaQuanta Copeland

Tomara DeCosta

Daniel Grant-King

Jared S. Ollison

Tolulope O. Omokaiye

Portia W. Rochelle

District D

Jane Harrison

District E

John Cerqueira

Christina Jones

ALSO SEE:What you need to know for early voting in NC

Where to Vote

You can find early voting site locations and hours in your county here, as well as here.

Any voter who qualifies for assistance can ask for help at their polling place. For more information on help for voters with disabilities, click here. Curbside voting is also available for those eligible.

Voters who received an absentee ballot may deliver their ballot to their county board of elections office or to an election official at an early voting site during voting hours.

When are the polls open?

Monday through Friday - 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays - 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sundays - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Important Voter Tips

Make sure to bring your photo ID. North Carolina voters will be required to show their ID when checking in to vote.

Make sure you're registered. You can check here to see if you are.

Same-day registration is available during early voting, while this is not available for most voters on Election Day.

Key Dates and Deadlines

Oct. 17: In-person early voting begins

Oct. 29: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).

Nov. 2: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 5: General Election Day.

Nov. 5: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).

Keep in mind voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for the military and those overseas.

Click here for the latest stories on NC politics.