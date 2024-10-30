NC Black voter turnout lower than 2020 election so far with 3 days left of early voting: 'Hopeful'

Many are raising questions about whether Black voters in North Carolina will surpass early turnout numbers from the 2020 election as early voting draws to an end.

NC sees lower turnout of Black voters than in 2020 election Many are raising questions about whether Black voters in North Carolina will surpass early turnout numbers from the 2020 election as early voting draws to an end.

NC sees lower turnout of Black voters than in 2020 election Many are raising questions about whether Black voters in North Carolina will surpass early turnout numbers from the 2020 election as early voting draws to an end.

NC sees lower turnout of Black voters than in 2020 election Many are raising questions about whether Black voters in North Carolina will surpass early turnout numbers from the 2020 election as early voting draws to an end.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black early voter turnout is lower for the 2024 election than it was four years ago. There are questions about whether Black voters will surpass early turnout numbers from the 2020 election.

"Early voting. I'm feeling excited that it's over," said Ryan Staggers.

It's rare to find Ryan Staggers, 28, casting his ballot early, but during the last election, he learned his lesson.

"It was hectic. Trying to juggle that with work. I'm like let me do this better," he said.

ABC11 met Staggers and another voter, Phyllis Breeden, outside the Durham County Main Library moments after they cast their ballots. Breeden smiled as she paraded around her new sticker.

"I am," Breeden said. "I voted and y'all should too. Come on down."

They are among a group of African American voters who decided to cast their ballots early.

ALSO SEE: Safety of voters and election officials is top of mind for NC Board of Elections

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, while 1.5 million African Americans have registered to vote nearly 600,000 have voted early.

Data from the 2020 election show about 750,000 black voters turned out to vote early.

"I am hopeful. That means we still have got work to do," said Launice Sills, president of the Durham Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

With three days left to cast an early ballot, voters like her think the black vote will surpass the total from the 2020 election.

"Our organization's mission is to transform our communities and you cannot transform our communities if you do not exercise your right to vote," she said.

On Friday, the Durham Chapter of The Links is partnering with several other historically black organizations to host a Party at the Polls event. It will be held on the campus of North Carolina Central University outside the Leroy Walker Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be a final push to get out the Black vote.

"I'm inspired by the number of young people who have indicated their interest in this election. Young people are who we hope turnout," said Sills.