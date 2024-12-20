3 people facing multiple charges following vehicle break-ins, chase in Chapel Hill

Three people were arrested and charged on Thursday after police said they received calls about an armed robbery in Chapel Hill.

Three people were arrested and charged on Thursday after police said they received calls about an armed robbery in Chapel Hill.

Three people were arrested and charged on Thursday after police said they received calls about an armed robbery in Chapel Hill.

Three people were arrested and charged on Thursday after police said they received calls about an armed robbery in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were arrested and charged on Thursday after police said they received calls about an armed robbery in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill Police said that just before noon, officers responded to the reports in the 100 block of Collinson Drive. Police said an investigation found that people were breaking into cars in the area.

Witnesses also told authorities that while leaving the area, the suspects shot at witnesses. No injuries were reported.

Police said officers later saw the suspect vehicle, a maroon-colored Jeep, and the vehicle sped away, leading officers north of Chapel Hill. The Orange County Sheriff's Office, Hillsborough Police, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol all assisted in finding the Jeep.

Police said the three suspects abandoned the Jeep in a residential driveway on Landeau Drive and ran in different directions.

Deputies arrested one person quickly and then found the other two in the woods near Interstate 85.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh man charged with multiple statutory sex offenses

Fabian Swen, 19, and Adrian Milton, 19, both of Durham were arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, felony larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, financial card theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The third suspect, Darius Hailey, 21, of Durham was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, felony larceny, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, financial card theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, resist, delay or obstruct an officer, and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

They are all being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond. Their first court appearance is expected to take place on Friday at 2 p.m.

Authorities told ABC11 they recovered two firearms.

A homeowner on Collinson Drive said lawn care workers may have been targeted.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood