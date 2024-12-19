Raleigh man charged with multiple statutory sex offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has been charged with multiple counts related to sexual offenses against a juvenile, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Investigators received a report on Tuesday about a sexual assault that happened between July and December.

After looking into the case and consultation with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, 70-year-old Edward Sullivan was charged with three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.

ALSO SEE | Raleigh store owner Taiseer Zarka given more than 5 years in prison for Mark Garrity Jr.'s death

Sullivan was arrested Wednesday and processed at the Wake County Detention Center.

No other details were immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood