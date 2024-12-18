Taz's Supermarket One owner guilty of voluntary manslaughter in customer's death in April 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh store owner has been convicted of killing a customer in April 2023.

On Tuesday, December 15, Judge Keith Gregory instructed the nine men and three women to find Taiseer "Taz" Zarka guilty of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, or a not-guilty verdict. Shortly after, the jury asked to again review the video from inside the store that captured the altercation and stabbing and cell phone video captured by witnesses.

The jury found 'Taz' guilty of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday morning after deliberating for less than six hours.

The jury began deliberating at 10:27 a.m. on Tuesday and was dismissed in the afternoon without reaching a verdict.

Taiseer "Taz" Zarka was charged after stabbing customer Mark Garrity Jr several times inside the store during an altercation. Zarka and his defense attorney said it was in self-defense after Garrity threatened to shoot him (Zarka). Zarka had accused Garrity of stealing a bottle of Gatorade and the altercation turned violent.

During the weeklong trial, Zarka testified in his own defense.

Zarka's defense team argued during the trial that his action was done in self-defense when the man he's accused of killing, Mark Garrity Jr., threatened to shoot him.

"It's traumatic to see the death of a human being," said Zarka's attorney Karl Knudsen. He went on to refer to Garrity as a "troubled young man".