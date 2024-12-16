Murder trial of Raleigh store owner charged with fatal customer stabbing continues

In a trial that started early last week, Taiseer "Taz" Zarka is charged with stabbing and killing a customer.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh business owner is expected to return to the stand Monday to testify in his own defense.

In April 2023, He accused Mark Garrity Jr., 27, of stealing a Gatorade from his downtown convenience store, Taz's Supermarket One. That accusation escalated and ended with Garrity being stabbed multiple times.

Zarka's defense team argues that this action was done in self-defense when Garrity threatened to shoot him.

The jury will have to determine if Zarka is guilty of second-degree murder, a charge that could lead to 20 years in prison.

Peviously in Court

Friday was a busy day in the trial. The prosecution rested, the jury visited the crime scene and Zarka took the stand in his own defense.

Multiple witnesses and Raleigh police officers took the stand Friday morning.

"I think he's an outstanding citizen. I do think that he is well-respected from the community. I hear the interaction between a lot of patrons that come in," Officer Daniel Rosa testified.

"From my experience, this is a very peaceful person considering the clientele that he has to interact with," Officer Timothy Howard testified.

The jury was escorted to the crime scene -- a move the prosecution contested. The store was closed and emptied so as to not prejudice any jury members. The jury was not allowed to roam about the store or ask any questions.

Zarka answered a slew of standard questions from the judge when he said he wanted to testify. He took the stand that afternoon following a break to allow the jury to visit the downtown convenience store.

The prosecution rested its case after video evidence showing the altercation between Zarka and Garrity.

