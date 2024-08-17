Officer jumps in Neuse River to save person in distress, 2 others rescued

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were rescued from the Neuse River Saturday afternoon.

According to Town of Knightdale officials, emergency crews responded to calls about three people who were stranded in the Neuse River near Raleigh Beach. While preparing for the rescue, officials said a Raleigh Police officer went into the water and rescued one of the victims.

Shortly after, the Knightdale Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue team was able to rescue the other two victims safely

All three victims were taken to the Wake Medical Center. Authorities said the victims are listed in good condition.

