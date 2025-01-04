4-year-old girl critically injured after being shot with rifle by her mother, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother is out on bail after being charged with shooting her four-year-old Saturday.

Durham police said just before 2 p.m., officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound in the 200 block of E Cornwallis Road.

When officers arrived, the 4-year-old girl had already been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. Authorities said she is listed in critical condition.

Police said Vintasia Sowell, 24, the mother of the victim, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The child's spleen, liver, kidney, and stomach were damaged on her left side, according to a police arrest warrant, and the weapon used was a .223 rifle.

Sowell made her first court appearance Monday morning before a Durham County judge.

Court documents obtained by ABC11 Eyewitness News stated that "physical injury was inflicted by other than accidental means."

Eyewitness News returned to the Cornwallis Road community where the shooting happened to knock on doors of both Sowell and her neighbors. No one answered.

One man from Fayetteville was visiting family in the community and said he had heard about the tragic shooting.

"It's devastating. I can't even imagine something like this," said Vernon Walker.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext.29252 or Durham CrimeStoppers at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or by calling 919-683-1200. Tipsters never have to provide their identity and may be eligible for up to $2000 in cash reward.

