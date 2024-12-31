Driver hit and killed while changing flat tire on I-40 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man trying to change a tire on the interstate was hit and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded just after 4:30 a.m. on I-40 near NC 86 in Orange County.

The driver was working on a flat tire on the left side of the car when an SUV traveling east struck him. The driver died at the scene.

Troopers said the disabled car was partially parked in the eastbound lane of I-40.

The driver's identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

