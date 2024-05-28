I-440 ramp at Hillsborough Street closed for months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A traffic alert for drivers that use I-440 in Raleigh. The ramp at Hillsborough Street is expected to close today.

It is part of the long-term plans for an improvement project.

The ramp closure will last for three months and will not reopen until the end of August.

Traffic will be detoured from Hillsborough Street onto Blue Ridge Road, Wade Avenue east and then back to 440 east.

It will also help with traffic congestion and the bottleneck that happens when moving from four to six lanes.

The entire project should be complete by 2025.